LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Louisville plantation is teaching visitors about hemp during Hemp History Week.
Kentucky is celebrating the week with events across the state. Six hemp plots have been planted across the state, including one right here in Louisville. Farmington Historic Plantation on Bardstown Road was built in the 1800s, and was once the site of a 550-acre hemp plantation.
Now it's growing hemp again, and is part of the events celebrating Hemp History Week (June 5-11) that educates the public on the state's rich hemp heritage.
"People are still also a little timid when it comes to hemp because people will still think that it can get you high," said Dee Dee Taylor, owner of 502Hemp. "It's not that particular plant, this is more about the health. I always say it's the health without the high."
As Hemp History Week comes to a close, Farmington is hosting a Discover the Hempland event on Friday, June 9. Visitors are encouraged to tour the historic mansion and see new crop. A limited number of Heritage Hemp Trail maps printed on hemp paper will be available, as well as to hemp samples from Hemp History Week sponsors.
Friday's event is free. Farmington is also hosting a hemp-infused dinner on July 11.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.