LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic state but not as quickly as some would like.
In an effort to make downtown more attractive and draw more people to the area, the Louisville Downtown Partnership is hosting a free open house.
The organization is asking for anyone who works, lives or just visits the area to go to the event and offer up their opinions and ideas.
"Because it's been a weird two years for downtown, I want to know what people want to do," said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. "I want to know what people -- make them feel good about being in downtown and to feel welcoming and to be here more often."
The open house is from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at the Mercury Ballroom at 611 S. Fourth St.
Entry is free.
