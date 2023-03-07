LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy passthrough connecting Clarksville and New Albany will shut down for eight months.
Later this month, crews plan to close a section of Blackiston Mill Road from just behind the Kroger on Lewis and Clark Parkway to Blackiston View Drive.
The stretch of the road will be closed to traffic until Nov. 20, when it will reopen for the holiday shopping season before being shut down again in January. Work is scheduled to wrap up by March 2024.
While the road will be closed to thru-traffic, residents and businesses will have access.
Crews will be adding sidewalks, a new turning lane into the Clarksville Peddler's Mall, improved and new sightlines and improved drainage for water runoff, according to a town spokesperson.
It's the second phase of road improvements being made to Blackiston Mill Road.
A public information meeting about the project is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, from 6-7 p.m. at the Clarksville Library on Eastern Boulevard. Residents will be able to ask the Clarksville Public Works Department questions about the project before it begins.
