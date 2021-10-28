LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will an online public meeting Thursday night for the I-65 Brook Street Ramp improvement project.
The meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, will go over three alternatives for the project.
One includes getting rid of the ramp and adding a five-point intersection at East Jefferson and South Brook streets. Another includes getting rid of the ramp with a four-point intersection at East Liberty and South Brook streets. And there's also an alternative that leaves everything alone.
Dirk Gowin, transportation division manager for public works, said there were 157 crashes at that intersection between 2017-19, an average of about one crash every week, and he'd like to see the area become safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
Gowin said he expects a decision will be made within the next few months. He's hopeful federal funds will help with the project.
