LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A remembrance ceremony is planned Friday morning for Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
The public is invited to the 11 a.m. ceremony at the LMPD Second Division headquarters at 3419 Bohne Ave.
Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve 2018 in a fiery crash on Interstate 64 near the Belvedere.
Roger Burdette was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's unmarked cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop. The cruiser burst into flames, and Mengedoht died at the scene.
Burdette was found guilty in November of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle. He was sentenced earlier this month to 27 years in prison.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn on his cellphone just before he crashed into Mengedoht.
"I'm sorry," Burdette said during his formal sentencing Dec. 17, adding that he took full responsibility for causing the wreck that killed Mengedoht.
Related Stories:
- Former MSD truck driver sentenced for causing crash that killed LMPD detective
- Officer on scene 'saw no emotion' from Roger Burdette after crash that killed LMPD detective
- Prosecution tells jury Burdette was on drugs, watching porn when he crashed into LMPD officer
- Body cam video shows moment police tell former MSD driver he killed LMPD detective
- Father of fallen LMPD detective shares thoughts on multimillion-dollar settlement, note from daughter
- Son of fallen LMPD detective to receive nearly $14M in settlement of lawsuit against MSD, former driver
- Family files lawsuit against MSD employee who hit and killed LMPD detective
- Family of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht files lawsuit against MSD, truck driver
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.