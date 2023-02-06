LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public safety and fixing roads are top priorities for new Louisville Metro Council members who are less than a week on the job.
Phillip Baker now represents District 6, and Kumar Rashad represents District 3. Both are Democrats who work for Jefferson County Public Schools. Councilmembers conducted nearly 30 interviews last week to find the new representatives.
Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from their seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
Both council members are learning more about specific projects in their district.
Baker said there is more funding needed for a project in Central Park that includes a new playground, splash pad with wheelchair access and improved sidewalks.
Baker said construction is more than $400,000 short.
"I'm still getting all the details I can, but anything I can do to raise awareness for projects like this, where kids can have a place to be safe," Baker said.
Public safety is the top focus for Baker, and it goes beyond policing. Baker is studying one-way streets that encumber Old Louisville. He hopes to convert some streets in two ways.
"Successes where they reduced speeding, pedestrian crashes, speeding, motor vehicle crashes, things that affect public safety," Baker said.
Baker's new neighbor at City Hall is District 3 councilman Kumar Rashad, who wants to see improvements in his area of Dixie Highway. He has seen improvements recently completed south of his district, which included the installation of medians.
"I believe that really has curbed a lot of the accidents," Rashad said.
Rashad's district is getting some help already. Last week, federal funding was awarded to improve 22nd Street, which will help to address some of the safety issues along Algonquin Parkway.
The councilman is also prioritizing affordable housing in places that make sense.
"We need to think about, can the people in this district who live in those affordable houses, are they able to get transportation to the different food places? Access to a bus station? Just in general, access to having sidewalks, something that just makes it safer to live in these communities," Rashad said.
As Rashad meets with his neighbors in Shively, Taylor Berry and beyond, they're telling him public safety is number one. It's an issue that has impacted him personally.
"One of my students was shot here in Shively a few days ago and in the hospital right now," Rashad said.
Baker and Rashad both said the issues are too big to waste any time. They have neighbors on their minds as they start their first full on Metro Council.
