LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Union representatives from two of Louisville's public safety departments spoke out about the millions of dollars worth of budget cuts the city of Louisville is expected to face in the wake of Metro Council's Thursday night vote.
On Thursday night, Louisville Metro Council rejected a compromise proposal that would have implemented some tax hikes, along with some budget cuts.
The vote means Louisville will likely need to make $35 million in cuts in this year alone.
John Stovall, the President of Teamsters Local 783, which represents Louisville Metro EMS workers, says he's nervous about the cuts the city will soon make.
Earlier this year, the mayor said one of 26 ambulances will be eliminated next year, unless a tax hike was passed. Stovall says he believes that will soon become a reality.
"We're already short-handed as it is, because it's a taxing job," he said. "Sometimes, they work 12-18 hours a day covering people that are off, workman's comp issues, stuff like that. So it's going to put them out there on the street for longer hours, and it puts the community at risk."
Louisville Metro Corrections is also bracing for cuts. The president of the FOP chapter that represents some Metro Corrections officers says he's disappointed in Metro Council.
He says he's also worried about the cuts that could be coming.
Last month, the mayor said the city might privatize Louisville Metro Corrections' Community Corrections Center if a tax hike isn't passed.
"If that were to take place, or even be attempted, we are going to pursue that legally to the utmost that we can do, and that involves court injunctions, that involves grievances, that involves lawsuits," said Tracy Dotson, president of Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77.
Dotson says he's also worried Louisville Metro Corrections won't fill vacancies or promote its officers.
He says the department might cut its vehicle fleet as well.
