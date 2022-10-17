LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of public service and nonprofit employees could still qualify for some payback with a program that will cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt.
Right now, public service workers have until the end of the month to apply for student loan forgiveness under a temporary waiver. That means anyone who has spent any amount of time working in the public sector may be entitled to an extra payday.
President Joe Biden's administration expanded eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF).
"Here's what my administration is going to do to provide more breathing room for people so they have less burden by student debt," Biden said. "Using the authority congress granted the Department of Education, we will forgive $10,000 in outstanding federal student loans."
The program is for borrowers working in government, military, public schools, public child and family service agencies and special government districts.
"In addition, students who come from low-income families, which allow them to qualify and receive a Pell Grant, will have their debt reduced $20,000," explained Biden. "If you make under $125,000, you get $10,000 knocked off your student debt. If you make under $125,000 a year and you received a Pell grant, you'll get an additional $10,000 knocked off that total."
Locally, Metro Council President David James, D-6, said the program has the potential to impact thousands of people in Kentucky and gives back to people who have made a lot of sacrifices.
"This is rewarding people that have committed their lives to public service and for those that are struggling to pay their student loans, this seems like a really good opportunity," he explained. "We have police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and corrections officers and many people who work here in Louisville Metro that I think this would really benefit. Working for nonprofits and for the government doesn't always pay very well. And so it can sometimes be a struggle to pay off those student loans."
The PSLF program can wipe out remaining federal direct student debt after 120 monthly payments, under a repayment plan and 10 years of working in a qualified job. However, it does require borrowers to do a little leg-work.
"There is going to be some frustration because of, you know, the way that the system is in terms of putting in your application, the responsiveness of it," explained Shani Curry.
Curry is a nationally-known personal finance expert and said it will be financially rewarding for borrowers who push through any potential frustrations.
"Very few of us get paid $20,000 to do, you know, one hour of work, 15 hours of work, 20 hours of work," she said. "So just keep your frustration at a minimum, just knowing the payoff is larger than your frustration."
Curry said her clients come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds, but believes completing the PSLF forms should not require a financial expert.
"It's not something that I would hire someone for because the applications take less than 10 minutes to complete," she said. "Specifically this one for the student loan cancellation for up to $20,000."
Curry said it's a payoff that could open other doors.
"A lot of my clients personally see the debt as being so overwhelming that they don't want to make other money movements," she said. "Like investing, like purchasing a house."
Biden said the approach to "help Americans who need it the most was necessary" and "the right thing to do" because 95% of borrowers, roughly 43 million people, can benefit from it.
"I know that dealing with forms and filling all that stuff out can sometimes be a burden, but I think for those that can use it, it's worth the effort," James said.
The special waiver expires on Oct. 31.
