LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the public participated in a public comment session, giving their feed back on the proposed River City FOP officers and sergeants contract.
Louisville Metro's Labor and Economic Development Committee hosted the public comment hearing Monday.
The tentative agreement included 9% raises in 2022 and 6% raises in 2023. RCFOP press secretary Dave Mutchler says the only change between the previous contract, which was voted down by officers and sergeants in September, is the 2023 raise which went from 3% to 6%.
Though speaking slots were full, some took issue with parameters around the meeting.
"Limiting public comment to just 20 people and holding this meeting at four o'clock in the afternoon is highly undemocratic,” said Lindsay Wallace.
Nearly all who spoke asked members to vote against the re-negotiated contract with the River City FOP.
"This contract is a slap in the face. It's a disappointment, a disgrace," said Caralyn Tobe of Louisville.
It increased a raise for officers and sergeants from the previous version, but added no additional accountability measures.
"Increases in pay do not always result in high quality personnel. Training police is useless if accountability is not prioritized," said Ariana Levinson, a member of the 490 Project.
New officers now make about $45,000. Under the new contract, by July 2023, officers' salaries would range from $52,000 to nearly $81,000 for an officer at the end of his or her career.
Provisions relating to handling of officer misconduct, and how records of misconduct are kept, were of particular concern.
"You are allowing, among many other things, our police department to dispose of informal citizen complaints after two years and supervisory files after one year - preventing any sort of early detection program from working," Taylor U'Sellis said.
Only one man spoke in full favor of the contract.
"I think many people in this community think police need better pay, they need better visibility into the communities, they need the support of the community, and they need greater numbers of people. We don't need to defund the police," James Westfall said. "We need to fund the police contract, keep this community safe and do what's right for the people that live here and keep us all safe."
Some speakers searched for middle ground, one speaker in particular arguing police should get a raise, but only if more accountability measures are added.
"We cannot give increases in pay without the accountability. That will not build relationships within the community. And that will not solve the issues," said Keturah Herron, who works with ACLU of Kentucky.
Another man believes with increased accountability protocols in place, it would take pressure off of "good police officers" who might face a difficult position of reporting on a coworker's misconduct.
"We are placing so much weight on good police officers. We are placing so much weight on the good ones, and we are providing them with no tools and no support to do that most difficult thing," said Nick Garner. "We have to give them every tool and every opportunity to be able to do the right thing. Because if we don't, we invite the kinds of abuses that we see over and over and over again."
The committee will meet again to vote on the contract on Tuesday. If it's approved, it'll still need to be passed by the full Metro Council.
