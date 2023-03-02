LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Public Works employee will be honored for saving a man and his daughter on Christmas Eve.
Le'Roy Ford was on his first route as a snow plow driver Christmas Eve when he saw a car in a ditch along Six Mile Lane. There was a man and his baby girl trapped inside.
"Being put in a vulnerable situation like that, I would feel like I've been defeated and I'm pretty sure he felt defeated at that moment in time," Ford said. "Even if he didn't have a child, I would still help. But the fact that he was a dad himself, it made it all worthwhile."
He said the dad didn't speak English so they used his phone to translate.
Ford then used his plow as a barrier to protect the car from any further crashes and got out of his truck to direct cars in the right direction.
He'll be honored Thursday night at the Metro Council meeting for his heroic actions.
