LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars will be put into the city's roads over the next few years in an effort to make them safer for longer.
The City of Louisville Department of Public Works on Tuesday released a $60 million spending plan to pave roads throughout the city for the next three years.
Crews went street-to-street evaluating conditions to come up with the plan. Leaders told Metro Council's Public Works Committee on Tuesday that its $20 million per year budget isn't enough, hoping to get some more funding from stimulus spending.
A new report says Louisville needs to spend about $30 million each year on its roads.
"Do we have enough money for everything? No," Public Works Director Vanessa Dale Burns said. "But what happens is, you don't know where you are going until you know where you are."
According to the plan, the goal is to "proactively maintain the condition of the public roads and prolong service life by performing short-term repairs and street maintenance techniques that are more cost effective than full reconstruction."
To look at the paving projects in the works block by block and how much each one will cost taxpayers, click here.
