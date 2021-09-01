LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 34-year-old Louisville woman who has been missing nearly two weeks.
According to an alert from the Louisville Metro Emergency Notification System, Ashley Bowling was last seen Aug. 20, in the 400 block of Washburn Avenue, which is off New La Grange Road.
Bowling, a white female, is about 5'4", weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe she could be in the area of Ashland, Kentucky.
If you see Bowling or have information on her possible whereabouts, call 911.
