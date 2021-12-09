LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since late November.
LMPD issued an Operation Return Home alert Thursday morning for Jennifer Snider. She was last seen on Nov. 28, 2021, in the 7100 block of Daisy Avenue, which is in a neighborhood off Greenwood Road and Sky Blue Avenue.
Snider is white, with brown eyes and red hair. She is 5'4" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Snider's family told police she may be in the downtown area and could be in need of medical attention.
If anyone has information, please call Louisville Police at 574-LMPD (5673).
