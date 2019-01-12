HILLVIEW, Ky - Some may love it, others hate it but when it comes to snow in Kentuckiana, you can’t avoid it. But for one Hillview Police Officer – it’s something he’s only seen in movies…until this weekend.
30-year old Christopher Seda began patrolling the streets of Hillview in August after leaving his native island of Puerto Rico. Most of the island was devastated after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Seda knew it was time for him, his wife, and their 5-year old son to leave.
“It was one of the worst hurricanes in years. It was horrible,” Seda said while standing in the quickly-melting snow. Before Saturday, Seda had just seen snow on TV and in movies but couldn’t wait to see it in person.
Before his 12-hour shift Saturday, he and his family went outside, made snowballs and snow angels.
“It’s so cold. It feels so different.” Seda said as he tried to pack a snowball of what was left of Saturday morning’s light blanket.
Playing in the snow is one thing, driving in it is another. That is something Seda’s fellow officers have warned him about. He wanted to try it early Saturday but the street crews were faster than he was.
“The street was already clean. I need more snow to learn to drive in the snow,” laughed Seda.
Seda’s sister and brother-in-law also left Puerto Rico and are now JCPS teachers which he says helped make his transition to the states much easier.
“I always wanted to be a police officer in the United States. I am living my dream,” Seda said reaching down to make another snowball.
Seda said he eventually would like to be a member of the SWAT team but in the meantime wants to take his family to a U of L basketball game. “That would just be so fun.”
