LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky high school student athlete died after he was hurt in practice, reported by LEX18.
Andrew Dodson played football for Pulaski County High School. He suffered a head injury during a routine play at practice on Friday, according to his parents.
Dodson died on Monday morning at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
April 3, 2023
Dodson's parents said it was a freak accident and no one is to blame. Along with football and school, Dodson spent time volunteering and was active in church groups.
"If he loved you he would tell you," said Brandon Carrier, a pastor at High Street Baptist Church. "And you knew he meant it. It wasn't just words."
Memorial services have not been planned yet.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.