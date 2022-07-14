LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ribbon is cut on a newly-expanded pulmonary rehab facility in downtown Louisville.
The facility is now located on the 9th floor of U of L Health - Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.
Some of the new features include an outpatient gym with more pulmonary and cardio exercise equipment for patients with chronic lung disease.
UofL Health officials say these additions will benefit more than 4,000 patients with pulmonary issues. The expansion is especially important during the pandemic because many people who get COVID-19 can struggle with chronic breathing problems.
"It was so important to be able to open this and be able to provide service for more and more patients. And frankly, we've seen our population grow, you will hear that," said Cathy Spalding, the CEO of UofL Health-Frazier Rehabilitation.
Nearly 30 million people suffer from chronic lung disease, which can result in weakness, shortness of breath and exhaustion.
