LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pumpkins have arrived less than a month before people can take in one of Louisville's favorite Halloween traditions: the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular.
The event posted this time lapse video of the arrival on its Facebook page:
Pumpkins are placed all around the room, waiting to be carved as the stack of cardboard boxes piles up.
The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular runs Oct. 4-31 at Iroquois Park. Below is a list of pricing:
- Sunday-Thursday
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (65+): $13
- Children (3-12): $12
- Friday-Saturday
- Adults: $20
- Seniors (65+): $17
- Children (3-12): $15
Related Stories:
- 10th annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park on Oct. 4
- Tickets go on sale this week for Jack O'Lantern, Winter Woods spectaculars at Iroquois Park
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.