Foam pumpkins hang in trees among carved intricate pumpkins for Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Alongside the carved intricate pumpkins, foam pumpkins are displayed along the trail to provide an immersive experience for guests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pumpkins have arrived less than a month before people can take in one of Louisville's favorite Halloween traditions: the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular.

The event posted this time lapse video of the arrival on its Facebook page:

Pumpkins are placed all around the room, waiting to be carved as the stack of cardboard boxes piles up.

The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular runs Oct. 4-31 at Iroquois Park. Below is a list of pricing:

  • Sunday-Thursday
    • Adults: $15
    • Seniors (65+): $13
    • Children (3-12): $12
  • Friday-Saturday
    • Adults: $20
    • Seniors (65+): $17
    • Children (3-12): $15

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags