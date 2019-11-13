LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Anderson County, Kentucky, say a litter of puppies was found abandoned in the cold.
Now they're asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for leaving them there.
According to Anderson County Animal Control's Facebook page, the puppies were found in Lawrenceburg by a passerby.
The agency took over their care, and they are said to be in good health.
Anyone who knows who left them there is asked to call Anderson County Animal Control at (502) 839-6410.
