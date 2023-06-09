LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An abandoned puppy was found lying on an Amazon delivery bag outside the Kentucky Humane Society earlier this week.
Security cameras showed the little guy was dropped off around 7:30 p.m. the night before he was discovered by a vet tech.
The puppy, now called Cowboy, had a broken front left leg.
Officials said they don't know how Cowboy was injured or who abandoned him, but he is now on the mend.
The Kentucky Humane Society said more animals are being surrendered and adoptions have slowed, so it's renewing its call for people to adopt, foster or donate.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.