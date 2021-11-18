LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assistant professor at Purdue University was arrested after police said he beat his wife with a wooden chair leg in front of a child he had locked in a cage.
According to a report by FOX 59, Assistant Professor John Froiland, who taught classes on "positive emotions" and "parental involvement," was arrested Nov. 10 on preliminary charges of domestic battery, intimidation, interference in reporting a crime, criminal confinement and other charges.
Police said that Froiland had confronted his wife at around 4:30 p.m. after she returned home from a shopping trip. He was upset because he did not know her whereabouts all day, and he held her against her will.
He's accused of locking the child in a dog crate, breaking off a leg from a wooden rocking chair and hitting his wife. Police said she was able to run off, grab the child and her phone, and leave the house to call for help.
Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said the woman's arms were covered in welts and bruises when officers arrived at a location away from the home.
Froiland was later released on a $500 bond and given a 10-day no-contact order.
Purdue officials confirmed that Froiland was on paid administrative leave. He had been employed as a Clinical Assistant Professor since August 2017.
No formal charges have been filed by Tippecanoe County Prosecutor. Froiland has an initial court date set for Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
