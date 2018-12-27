INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- The red carpet is being rolled out for Tyler Trent at the Music City Bowl.
The Purdue student is honorary captain for the Boilermakers' bowl game against Auburn on Friday. Fox 59 reports that Colts owner Jim Irsay sent him to Nashville on his private plane.
Tyler's dad, Tony Trent, tweeted a photo thanking Irsay for helping get the family to Nashville, so Tyler can fulfill his duties for the team.
A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu— Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018
The Purdue Football team also posted a video of Tyler arriving at the Wildhorse Saloon to a standing ovation from both the Purdue and Auburn football teams.
Forever our captain @theTylerTrent #BoilerUp 🚂💪 #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/eSoFDepjpS— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 27, 2018
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm looks to give the Boilermakers their first back-to-back bowl wins since 1997 and 1998. Last year, they defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.
Friday's Music City Bowl is 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
