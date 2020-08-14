LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University said it's seeing 99% of its students test negative for COVID-19.
Only 133 of the more than 15,000 students have tested positive, according to a news release from the university.
The school plans for roughly 40,000 students to be tested before the 2020 fall semester begins Aug. 24.
"Even at this very low percentage of positive cases, we have been able to intercept those students who have the virus before they arrived in West Lafayette, helping address positive cases before they join our ecosystem," said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, in a news release.
Students must have a negative test 10 days before going to school. They are also being tested on campus before being allowed to move in.
Purdue has closed most of its school-sponsored, on-campus events.
Masks must be worn in all buildings.
