LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former Purdue University student who was the Boilermaker football team's biggest fan has died.
Tyler Trent battled a third round of bone cancer, as he pursued a college degree. And his fight inspired people across the country.
The 20-year-old earned a reputation as a Purdue super fan, after camping with another student in 2017 to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy.
#TylerStrong 🙌 🙏 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ayBcmX4OH1— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 2, 2019
Colts owner Jim Irsay flew Trent and his family to the Music City Bowl last week, so he could serve as the team's honorary captain.
It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK— Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019
Last year, Purdue created a scholarship, the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, for an undergraduate who has encountered adversity while pursuing a college degree.
Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 15.
We'll forever be inspired by you, @theTylerTrent.Rest In Peace. #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/UMiFFMnXBp— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 2, 2019
Last month, Trent won Disney's Wide World of Sport Spirit Award - which is given to college football's most inspirational individual or team.
.@theTylerTrent was among the biggest, strongest & wisest people you could ever meet. He reminded us what being good is all about. I’m convinced Tyler was touched by our Lord & guided home every step of the way. Janet & I send our love to the Trent family & remain here for them.— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 2, 2019
