LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former Purdue University student who was the Boilermaker football team's biggest fan has died.

Tyler Trent battled a third round of bone cancer, as he pursued a college degree. And his fight inspired people across the country.

The 20-year-old earned a reputation as a Purdue super fan, after camping with another student in 2017 to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy.

Colts owner Jim Irsay flew Trent and his family to the Music City Bowl last week, so he could serve as the team's honorary captain.

Last year, Purdue created a scholarship, the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, for an undergraduate who has encountered adversity while pursuing a college degree.

Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 15.

Last month, Trent won Disney's Wide World of Sport Spirit Award - which is given to college football's most inspirational individual or team.

