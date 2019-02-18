LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Purdue University student is walking over 100 miles to Tuesday's basketball game against IU.
Junior Aaron Lai is walking from West Lafayette to Bloomington.
He hoped to raise $10,000 for Tyler Trent's Cancer Research Fund, but he's already surpassed that with more than $11,000.
Trent was a sophomore at Purdue and was a superfan of the Purdue football team. He died of cancer last month.
"Really, it motivates me to, like, keep walking," said Lai. "I'm pretty sure once I get further into my walk, I'll be feeling maybe, like, tired or whatever. But just, like, having him in my thoughts, it's gonna motivate me to keep going."
Tip off between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers is Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.