LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University has disciplined dozens of students and staff for not following vaccine rules.
So far, 84 students have been disciplined for either failing to upload their vaccine status or submit to regular COVID testing. Those students have been notified by email and phone that they're still out of compliance.
A third violation will result in suspension. Some students could receive suspension notices as early as next week.
A total of 214 employees have been issued written warnings that they aren't in compliance.
Disciplinary action can include termination.
