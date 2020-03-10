LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University is instructing faculty and staff to move their courses online before March 23 as coronavirus concerns rise.
"We recognize that these actions will be disruptive and create challenges for many of you, as well as have financial implications for the University, but the health and safety of our community is our focus at this extraordinary time," university President Mitch Daniels said in a letter to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday.
University officials said the campus should be ready to keep classes online "as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable (potentially through the end of the semester)."
Purdue's campus will remain open after spring break, but students must take their courses online. Students in clinical programs "will be contacted directly by their departments." Officials said students who live in areas with limited internet access should contact the Office of the Dean of Students.
Students who live in residence halls can choose whether to return to campus after spring break. The university "will work to ensure that all students can complete their program of study online or have other accommodations."
The university is also asking faculty and staff to be flexible with attendance policies leading up to March 23 to accommodate students who may not be feeling well, and to help students with flu-like symptoms seek medical attention.
All university-sponsored domestic and international air travel from March 16 to May 2 is also suspended, as well as university-sponsored events involving external visitors. Summer study abroad programs are also being canceled. The university will reimburse students for any expenses "that are not reimbursable from other students." Students who were scheduled to study abroad are asked to contact their academic advisor regarding alternate coursework.
University officials are reminding students to follow the CDC's recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
