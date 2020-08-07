LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Purrfect Day Cafe is celebrating its second anniversary in Louisville on Saturday, International Cat Day.
The cat cafe, which is the Kentucky Humane Society's largest cat adoption center, opened on Aug. 8, 2018, in the Highlands. It has since become one of the most successful cat cafes in the country.
To celebrate its anniversary Saturday, the cafe is inviting previous adopters to stop by and have a drink on the "catio" outside.
"Every time a cat finds their forever home, we celebrate," said Chuck Patton, who works at Purrfect Day Cafe. "To watch an excited family go home with their new furry family member means the world to all of us at Purrfect Day Cafe."
Purrfect Day Cafe plans to open a second location in Covington, Kentucky, later in August.
