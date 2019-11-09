JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday shopping started early this year for some people in southern Indiana who wanted to local help animals.
More than 40 vendors, artists and crafters from around the area showcased their work for a good cause at the annual Purrs in the City craft event, which was hosted by St. Augustine's Parish Hall in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The event raised money for the Animal Protection Association, which has been a part of the Jeffersonville community for more than 20 years. The organization, which works to get kittens and cats adopted into new homes, has taken in 225 cats so far in 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.