LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser Monday morning. No one was injured.
According to a notification from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), all eastbound lanes of Indiana 265 were shut down at the 8 mile marker, near Coopers Lane, in Jeffersonville, shortly after the crash.
The alert was sent out just after 9 a.m.
INDOT said the crash was the result of a "pursuit."
An spokesperson for Indiana State Police says the trooper was pursuing a driver who was speeding. It's not yet clear how the crash occurred. After the crash, the suspect got out of their vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase before that individual was caught.
No one was hurt as a result of the crash, according to Indiana State Police.
It's not clear what, if any, charges the suspect will face.
Video from an INDOT camera in the area appeared to show a traffic backup, with an Indiana State Police vehicle turned broadside across the interstate.
Since the crash, eastbound lanes of Indiana 265 have re-opened.
Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.