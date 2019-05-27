LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser Monday morning. No one was injured.
According to a notification from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), all eastbound lanes of State Road 265 were shut down at the 8 mile marker, near Coopers Lane, in Jeffersonville, shortly after the crash.
The alert was sent out just after 9 a.m.
INDOT said the crash was the result of a "pursuit."
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the pursuit began just before 9 a.m., when an ISP trooper saw a black Corvette speeding on I-65 in Clark County.
The driver of the Corvette was 39-year-old Brandon Dehart, according to police. Police say he was spotted driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone.
When the trooper tried to stop Dehart, he allegedly sped up, leading the trooper onto U.S. 31 North before re-entering I-65 and turning onto State Road 265.
Police say the trooper was driving behind Dehart with his emergency lights and siren activated the entire time.
Dehart was driving eastbound on State Road 265 in the right-hand lane when he passed a blue Honda Accord. A short time later, police say the Honda Accord and the pursuing ISP cruiser collided.
At that point, the Indiana State Police trooper abandoned the pursuit in order to check on the driver of the Honda.
Police say Dehart then began driving the wrong way -- westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 265. While weaving in and out of traffic, Dehart lost control of his Corvette and crashed into a guardrail. Police say the driver of a Ford Ranger had to swerve off the roadway to avoid hitting Dehart. The Corvette then went off the road and hit a treeline.
Police say Dehart got out of the car and tried to run away, but Indiana State Police troopers and members of the Clarksville Police Department tased him and took him into custody.
Police say they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they searched him. He was taken to Clark County Hospital to be evaluated.
Police say Dehart will be charged with -- among other things -- criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated by a controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamines.
Video from an INDOT camera in the area appeared to show a traffic backup, with an Indiana State Police vehicle turned broadside across the interstate.
Since the crash, eastbound lanes of State Road 265 have re-opened.
