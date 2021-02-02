LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there haven't been a lot of people misrepresenting their personal information — like age or occupation — in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it is a concern.
"We haven't seen a lot of that, but we have seen instances where folks seem to be getting vaccinated, certainly, out of order," he said during a news conference Monday. "We think most of the time, though, that is due to not wanting to waste any vial and therefore dipping just one category down."
The question arose after the Clark County Health Department in Indiana reported a number of incidents in which residents were "lying" to authorities in order to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.
"At the vaccination sites, we are seeing a substantial lack of morality," the agency reported in a Facebook post. "People are lying about their residence, lying about their job location or duties, and yes, even lying about their age as they hand us their driver's license."
While Beshear said misrepresentation isn't an epidemic in the vaccination lines, he admits that it's something officials think about.
"Is it a concern that we have?" he said. "Sure. Because everybody just desperately wants this. But we need people to be good. We need people to be really good people in these anxious times where they are awaiting the vaccine.
"It's really important that people not try to misrepresent age or other things to get these vaccines. We have to have an orderly approach of getting these out. The moment that some people think that other people are cheating, then we worry about the calm that's necessary to get this project and this process finished. My hope is that everybody will live out their values or their faith and be honest and wait their turn in line."
Beshear went on to ask Kentucky residents to show the same fortitude that they did at the beginning of the pandemic:
"A whole lot of it seems like early on in testing where we asked people who are healthy to wait to get tested when we didn't have enough," he said. "We're asking the same now."
