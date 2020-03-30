LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, WDRB's Chris Sutter spoke with Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy about how Kentucky's largest school district is preparing to implement its plan for remote learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below is a partial transcript of that interview:
MURPHY: Thank you for having me on. It has been a busy time at JCPS here, for sure.
We are getting ready to launch what we call "non-traditional instruction," which is remote learning -- learning from home, for our kids -- as we reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and we're still out of school right now. We're also preparing to have information available to our students with instructions.
So that is what we're working on right now....
SUTTER: Renee, as you know, there are a lot of people who don't have the proper technology for this. How do parents let you know that they need some help?
MURPHY: So we have a system set up right now. We have notified our families who qualify for free or reduced lunch, and our families who have students in special education. We're trying to reach out to our families who could be most in need first. And we are providing opportunities where they can request a device. So we have reached out to them.
We also let them know that our call center is open for them as well. We have been busy at our call center taking a couple of thousand calls already ... we've gotten several requests from our families ... so families have already responded to let us know that they need a device. And we'll be giving out 25,000 Chromebooks for students to borrow while we're on non-traditional instruction and learning remotely.
SUTTER: So students aren't all meeting at the same time like a traditional classroom. This is going to be much different. It's kind of on their own timeline, right?
MURPHY: The word that we have been using, Chris, is "flexible." We want our teachers and our schools to be flexible with our families and understand that these are different times. Some of our families may have one device and have multiple kids, or parents that are working from home who are working on those devices as well.
So it won't look like a traditional school: "Okay, it's 8 o'clock, we have first period from 8 to 8:50." It's going to be really flexible, and we want to make sure that teachers can ... communicate with our families to let them know what the instruction is and how the students can correspond with them while we are closed to physical school.
SUTTER: Absolutely. Now parents, obviously, are going to be doing this for the first time. Do you recommend a certain time? Should students probably be doing this in the morning? Should it maybe be the afternoon? I know probably not late night, obviously.
MURPHY: We want to be flexible. If there's a case where we have a student and they have access to a computer in the evening-time -- maybe at 5 o'clock in the evening -- we want for our staff to be flexible with that.
We also know we will have hard copies of instruction for students who do not have access to a device, and those hard copies are available already right now at our emergency food sites. So we have over 60 sites throughout the community outside of our school buildings, so people can come and pick up a hard copy of the work as well. So there are many options to meet our families wherever they are.
And we should say, too, that if families don't have access to a laptop or a desktop, but they do have access to a gaming console like an xBox or a PS4 or something like that, and they have Internet connection that way, you can use that just like a web browser, and you can get onto our portal. So if you go to our website, jefferson.kyschools.us, we have all the information linked up right there for our non-traditional instruction.
SUTTER: Important information for sure. Renee Murphy, thanks for stopping by. We appreciate it.
