LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've received the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you may be wondering: Does this mean life goes back to normal?
According to doctors, the answer is still no.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare Primary Care physician, sat down with WDRB News to answer some frequently asked questions about life after getting the vaccine.
Q: Do you still have to wear a mask after getting vaccinated?
"Yes. Unfortunately, yes," Tailor said. "We still have such high amounts of the infection that are in our community, in our state, in our country right now that we still have the risk of getting exposed to this infection."
Q: We've all been missing a lot of our friends and family during this time. Can there be reunions and get-togethers after getting the shot?
"I would keep the same bubble right now. Because if we try to have, let's say, a dinner party. They may not have been vaccinated, they may have gotten exposed somewhere, and that could predispose everyone in that group to getting the infection," Tailor said.
Tailor says even if you get the shot, it doesn't stop transmission of the virus.
"Looking at the vaccine trials, the vaccines have done a really good job of preventing that really serious infection with COVID-19," she said. "And we can still transmit it to other folks, even if we're not feeling the symptoms."
Q: What does that mean for eating at restaurants, attending sporting events or concerts? Can people safely do those activities if they've had their vaccine?
"Yes-ish," Tailor said. "The same kind of issue is going to come up that you could end up picking up the virus from someone else who may have it. Again, it might not cause you any symptoms, it just would put others around you at risk of getting exposed to the virus."
Q: With spring break and summer right around the corner, can people vacation after being vaccinated?
"With travel, unfortunately we face the same issue," Tailor said. "So it still causes us to have to take that step back when it comes to vacations and trips and I know we're all craving it."
Dr. Anthony Fauci has said about 70% of the population needs to get fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. At that point, he says, things can go back to normal.
