LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might find yourself hitting "quarantine fatigue" after weeks of being cooped up at home.
"I've had patients telling me that they don't know how long they can do this. They're worried that this is going to be permanent. They're getting bored and tired of being home all the time," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, an internal medicine physician with Norton Community Medical Associates.
She said it's normal to feel the effects after weeks of social distancing.
"It is okay to tell yourself that this is hard," Tailor said. "This is a big change we've all had to make in the last six to eight weeks for the greater good, for our public health and for each other."
These times are a test of empathy, and not an easy one. Things are scary, stressful and isolating, both for those at home and on the front lines.
"I'm also trying to remind myself and my patients that this is temporary," Tailor said.
In the meantime, she encouraged people to stay connected with family and friends, especially those who are alone.
"If you haven't heard from a friend recently, send them a text, a message, a phone call, whatever," Tailor said. "Reach out in some particular way, because when you're going through this all by yourself, it can start to feel pretty lonely."
If you're missing loved ones outside of your home, that's healthy. But she said it doesn't mean making exceptions, even if it's just for 20 minutes.
"If you're having dinner with your parents or wine night with a friend, if you all are in close proximity, that increases your risk of getting that virus," Tailor said.
It's why we have to keep social distancing, even though it's hard to do, she said.
"We are all doing the same thing to help protect each other, and that's a very unique and special moment," Tailor said. "It does help to think about this in the sense that we are together ... all of us."
For more ideas and resources on emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
If you are feeling stressed, depressed, lonely or sad, LifeSpring Health Systems is offering free texting with a trained crisis counselor. Text "Connect" to 741-741. The free service is offered 24/7 nationwide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.