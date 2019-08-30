SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana racetrack, ruined in catastrophic flooding, is now doing better than ever.
The stands were packed at the Thunder Valley Raceway in Salem on Friday night.
"It's the cherry on top. This is the race where you can say, 'I know I made it'," said track owner Misty Leonard.
That's because Leonard said it took a long time to get to this point. "The flood wiped everything out, so we started again at ground zero," she said.
Two years ago, Salem experienced devastating flooding. The track was under 12 feet of water. Just blocks away, the city's downtown area was submerged in feet of water.
Currents were strong enough to pick up semis and push them downstream, along with all the track's equipment.
"The barriers on the fence around the track weigh 3,000 pounds. They were all just down through the track and everything.," said Leonard. "It was just so disheartening knowing how many hours we put in, and to come and see 12 feet of water in the center of everything you had done, you just stood there and cried."
Since then, the track has seen major repairs and upgrades.
"We've put $50,000 into this track," Leonard said, so races could happen again. Except now -- they're bigger.
"Your blood pressure gets going, and it's just a rush," said driver Derek Smith.
"I didn't know if they were gonna be able to race again. They didn't know if they were gonna be able to race again," said Smith. "Ever since they opened it back up, I've been here every week except for one."
It's a small track that drives the community together.
"It's the small town of Salem. Everybody is here tonight. The stands are packed. It's something to relieve stress," said Smith. "You can come out Friday night, watch a night of racing, and not worry about nothing else in the world."
