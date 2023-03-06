LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rachael Ray is ending her talk show after 17 years.
The celebrity chef said it's time for her to move on to a new chapter in her broadcast career. Since debuting in 2006, the Rachael Ray show, which features cooking segments and celebrity interviews, has been nominated for 27 daytime Emmys and has won three times.
After this season, Ray said she will re-direct her efforts to her newly-launched production company Free Food Studios.
Rachael Ray currently airs at 10 a.m. on WDRB's sister station, WBKI.
