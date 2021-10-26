LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC partnered with the Kentucky Fertility Institute to provide players with complimentary egg freezing, embryo freezing and long-term storage for the flexibility to start a family without interrupting their soccer careers.
"Women's professional athletes have long been burdened with an excruciating choice of continuing their finite careers or taking time off -- sometimes retiring -- to start a family," Brynn Sebring, Racing's director of player experience, said in a news release Tuesday. "With the Kentucky Fertility Institute's help, Racing Louisville has effectively eliminated the financial burden of an alternate solution, allowing our athletes a choice few other players have."
Racing said the deal is similar to a new practice built into the collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA and its players.
"From Day 1, Racing Louisville has been about raising the bar in women's soccer," Club President Brad Estes said. "From facilities to nutrition to general day-to-day support, we are committed to giving these athletes everything they need to succeed and enjoy life. We are very proud to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Kentucky Fertility Institute."
Egg freezing would require a player to go at least two weeks without training, Racing said, but that can be done in the offseason.
"Professional athletes shouldn't have to choose between their careers and their plans for a family," said Dr. Robert Hunter, who founded and directs Kentucky Fertility Institute in east Louisville. "We know this is a priority for Racing's players and appreciate the club's support in making these services accessible."
