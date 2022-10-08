LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The players of Racing Louisville FC released a statement Saturday afternoon, calling reports of sexual abuse uncovered earlier this week "infuriating and unacceptable."
The statement was posted on social media and dated Oct. 8. It is reposted in its entirety below:
"We, the players of Racing Louisville, are deeply saddened and horrified by the findings of U.S. Soccer's investigation as detailed in the Sally Yates report. We commend and support our former teammate, Erin Simon, and the other courageous players that have come forward and shed light on the systemic abuse in women's soccer. Their bravery and resilience have inspired us and so many others to use their voices to demand change.
We hope the NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigation will continue to uncover the remaining truths we deserve and demand. The conclusion of this investigation will give us much needed insight and recommendations on the future of our club. The systemic abuse that has plagued this league for far too long is both infuriating and unacceptable. No human being should ever feel unsafe in their work environment. The fact that this abuse and harassment occurred within our club is an unimaginable horror. We expect the club's full cooperation in the ongoing investigation, as silence is no longer an option.
To our fans and community, we want to thank you for your continued support and love during this difficult time. While we understand your outrage, we urge you to continue to stand behind the players as we await the results of the investigation. The past few days have been emotionally exhausting as players across the league relive past traumas. However, the overwhelming support has strengthened our resolve to vehemently demand solutions for change and a better future for all those who come after us."
That statement comes days after a 179-page bombshell report released Monday by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates found that U.S. Soccer executives, NWSL owners and officials at all levels of the game ignored or otherwise sought to suppress reports of abuse from players for a number of years.
The report alleges sexually inappropriate, potentially criminal, behavior on the part of Louisville Racing FC's former head coach Christy Holly toward former player Erin Simon, a defender who played for Holly at SkyBlue and joined Racing Louisville when the club selected her in the 2020 NWSL expansion draft.
"On April 21, 2021," it says, "the head coach of Racing Louisville, Christy Holly, requested that a player, Erin Simon, attend a game film session with him alone. She knew what to expect. When she arrived, she recalls Holly opened his laptop and began the game film. He told her he was going to touch her for 'every pass [she] (expletive) up.' He did. Simon reports that he pushed his hands down her pants and up her shirt. She tried to tightly cross her legs and push him away, laughing to avoid angering him. The video ended, and she left. When her teammate picked her up to drive home, Simon broke down crying."
Holly, the report alleges, also required Simon to come to his home to watch game video, then played pornography instead, masturbating in front of her before she left.
This story may be updated.
