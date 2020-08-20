LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two official supporters groups for Racing Louisville FC are accepting members.
Racing Louisville FC is the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2021 expansion franchise. The club said it has already sold nearly 3,000 season tickets for its inaugural campaign.
Supporters groups The Lavender Legion and LouCity Ladies have both been officially recognized by the club.
The Lavender Legion, a nonprofit, is accepting members at a cost of $5.02.
The group’s president, Leigh Nieves, expects the Legion to occupy the closed Estopinal End of Lynn Family Stadium, similar to what The Coopers do at Louisville City FC games.
"Our main goal is to raise awareness of women’s soccer,” Nieves said in a news release. "I think people are familiar with the national team but not so much about the NWSL."
The LouCity Ladies, launched before the 2018 LouCity FC season, is accepting members for $5. Members usually sit "with family or friends outside the designated supporter zones at Lynn Family Stadium," the club said.
"All the supporter groups are wonderful, but we wanted one that could showcase women’s voices and opinions all over the stadium — not just behind the goals," said LouCity Ladies president Michele Wilkinson.
The NWSL season usually starts in April. For tickets, go to the club’s website or call 502-568-2489.
