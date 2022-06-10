LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Louisville star gave a special birthday shoutout to another Louisville star.
From one hometown hero to another. 🤝@emina_ekic10 received a special belated birthday wish from @jackharlow at training today! pic.twitter.com/5cQ0jMfU1D— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) June 9, 2022
Jack Harlow wished Racing Louisville forward Emina Ekic a happy belated birthday on Thursday.
Ekic was the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and is the first University of Louisville player selected in the NWSL Draft.
She's from Louisville and attended duPont Manual High School.
The video was taken on Thursday at training. Racing Louisville plays at home Saturday against Angel City FC.
