LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing returns to Churchill Downs for the 14-day September meet on Thursday.
The September meet begins with Twilight Thursday kicking off at 5 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Oct. 2.
All of the races during the September meet will take place on the main dirt track, while the "new Bermuda-hybrid turf course continues to mature to its ultimate potential," according to a news release.
Racing will take places on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Turf racing is scheduled to return at at Churchill Downs during the fall meet, Oct. 30-Nov. 27.
Tickets for general admission start at $7, except for Downs after Dark on Saturday, Sept. 24, which starts at $14. Tickets can be purchased here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.