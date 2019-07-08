RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic, 100-year floods are only supposed to happen once in a lifetime. But some cities, like Radcliff, are concerned they're coming much more often.
So to protect its most vulnerable areas from damaging rainfall, the city of Radcliff is asking FEMA for help.
"It's been the wettest year we've had in many years here in Kentucky," Radcliff Mayor J.J. Duvall said. "We're talking about rainfall that happens 6 to 10 inches in a matter of 24 hours."
The city is asking FEMA to honor a $2.5 million disaster grant to make upgrades to its flooding mitigation system. The money would go toward expanding its current overflow basins to take on more water.
"This would actually take about 95 homes out of that floodplain and help those people if we ever get a 100-year flood again in that area," Duvall said.
People who live around North Logsdon Parkway said their neighborhood used to flood every time it rained.
"We still get some high water," Sam Batiste said. "These ditches still get pretty filled."
The city, expecting more floods in the future, said it's not worth taking chances. It plans to notify FEMA of its plans to move forward with the plan Thursday.
