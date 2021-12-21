LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman will have a very merry Christmas after a big win in the Kentucky Lottery's Lucky for Life game.
In a release, the lottery said the woman wants to remain anonymous, but she bought a $6 quick-pick ticket and won the game's second prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Dec. 19 drawing.
"My dad plays a lot, and I had an itchy palm, so I decided to buy a ticket," she said.
The Hardin County woman works the night shift, so she put the ticket on the refrigerator before going to sleep. Her dad woke her up in the middle of the night telling her she had won.
"Are you kidding me?" she asked. "We checked the numbers online several times to make sure it was correct." Once the Kentucky Lottery office in Louisville opened, she made an appointment to redeem her ticket.
The woman chose to take the game's cash option of $390,000 rather than annual payments. After taxes, she walked away with a check for $276,900. She told lottery officials she plans to use the winnings to pay off student loans.
The West Point Marathon on South 4th Street in West Point will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.