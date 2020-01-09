RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff is trying to bring hundreds of new jobs to the city as it looks to develop a large business park.
Sitting just off Joe Prather Highway, about 10 minutes from Interstate 65, Millpond Business Park has 147 acres of open land.
"We're ready to have some strong development, good development come to our community," Mayor JJ Duvall said.
After watching surrounding communities like Shepherdsville and Elizabethtown score big business development deals, "We think it's our time," Duvall said.
The land is "ready to build" with infrastructure, including electrical, water, gas, sewer and paved roads.
The vision is open-ended but could include warehouses or manufacturers. The main objective, Duvall said, is to bring more jobs to the community.
The land is already zoned for industrial, which opens the door for e-commerce or suppliers for the new $1 billion Nucor steel plant, which will be built less than 30 minutes away.
"We want to help developers get in, and we want to help businesses come here," Duvall said, adding that the community also gets a say. "Anybody that wants to come out and share their vision and share their thoughts, we'd be more than happy to accept that."
The city plans to hold an open house sometime in February to gather ideas from the public.
