LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man has been arrested after police say he admitted to beating a child for breaking two of his television sets.
Bartavious Salter, 25, is charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child. According to an arrest report, on Thursday an officer with the Radcliff Police Department was called to North Park Elementary School to investigate a possible case of child abuse.
Police say a 5-year-old boy was there with "extreme bruising" on his hand, arm, back and thigh. According to the arrest report, there was no bruising on the boy's bottom. Instead, the injuries appeared to be "defensive marks," as though the boy had been trying to defend himself.
When asked about the bruising, the boy allegedly told police that his father had hit him for breaking a television. Police say they contacted the boy's mother, who said the boy's father was home with him while she worked from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the day the boy was injured.
When police questioned Salter, he allegedly admitted to "whooping" the boy over a period of 7-8 minutes for breaking his two televisions. He said he beat the boy, paused to go into the another room and think about the TVs, then returned and started beating him again.
According to the arrest report, Salter told police he tried to stop the swelling by putting ice on the child and giving him a cold bath. The following day, police say Salter got into an argument with his wife about sending the child to school.
Salter was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.