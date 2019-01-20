LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he raped a 6-year-old girl.
According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Steven Shackleford was taken into custody by the Radcliff Police Department on Saturday.
Police say that on four separate occasions, Shackleford had sexual contact with the girl.
He's charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Shackleford is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.