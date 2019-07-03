LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Radcliff man is in custody after he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl he found walking on the street.
According to an arrest report, it happened on June 28. Police say the 14-year-old girl was walking near the corner of Centennial Avenue and Wagon Wheel Trail, in Radcliff, when 34-year-old Darren Smith pulled up in his vehicle and picked her up.
At some point, police say he took her to his home on Potomac Court. While inside the home, Smith allegedly performed a sex act on the teen, despite the fact that she told him to stop and fought with him, struggling and kicking.
Police say the teen contacted them on Sunday and told them what happened.
When confronted, Smith allegedly admitted to the crime -- and to knowing she was 14 years old at the time.
He was arrested by Radcliff Police Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree sodomy.
Smith is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
