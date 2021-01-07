LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a driver 20 times before stealing his vehicle.
According to an arrest report, it happened on Doris Way in Radcliff on Tuesday night.
Police say 23-year-old De'Andre Jenkins stabbed the driver of the vehicle 20 times in the head, neck and chest.
The driver was able to yell for help and honk the horn during the attack, but eventually got out of the vehicle. At that point, police say Jenkins drove away.
Police say he drove to the parking lot of North Hardin High School, where he hit another vehicle. According to the arrest report, officers with the Radcliff Police Department found him in the parking lot in the vehicle.
Jenkins was arrested and charged with attempted murder, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Police say the condition of the driver has stabilized, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
