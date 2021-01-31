LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the newest members of the newest branch of the military lives in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Alex Nuisilla will serve his country just like this father, but not in the Army. The 21-year-old just got accepted into the United States Space Force.
"It's been really interesting," he said. "A lot of people either don't know what it is, or they're very interested in the purpose behind it, or what it will be. I don't even know what it will be."
That's understandable, since the Space Force just released its doctrine a few months ago. It includes such terms as "orbital warfare" and "space battle management" -- just the kind of stuff Nuisilla says he was fascinated by growing up.
"Ever since I was young, I grew up liking Star Wars," he said, adding that he has also, "really been interested in documentaries about space."
A Space Force recruiting video says, "Maybe your purpose on this planet...isn't on this planet."
Nuisilla now awaits his assignment for basic training in the Space Force, while his dad still serves in the Army.
