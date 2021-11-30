LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is facing 20 charges after an undercover investigation led police to finding child sexual abuse materials.
Timmy Logsdon, 31, was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, KSP said.
KSP's Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Logsdon after learning that he had shared images of child sex exploitation online, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, police seized equipment from Logsdon's home in Radcliff. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Logsdon is facing 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance with a victim under 12 years old.
The case remains under investigation by KSP.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.